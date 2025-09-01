HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ('Champion REIT' or the 'Trust') (Stock Code: 2778) is pleased to announce that the Trust has been assigned its first 'A' Issuer Rating with a stable outlook by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ('JCR') and Rating & Investment Information Inc. ('R&I').The dual recognition from Japan's two leading credit rating agencies underscores the Trust's strong reputation in the capital markets, and reinforces investor confidence in its steady and prudent financial management.Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, 'We are honoured to receive 'A' credit ratings with stable outlooks from both JCR and R&I. This recognition testifies to our prudent financial management, stable capital structure and the enduring quality of our landmark assets in prime locations. We will continue to stay agile in our business and financial strategies to deliver sustainable value to our unitholders and stakeholders in a dynamic market environment.'JCR said, 'The ratings positively reflect the Trust's stable business model focused solely on property leasing and management, high-quality portfolio, financial soundness supported by conservative leverage control, and long-term management track record of overcoming past market cycles.'R&I said, 'The rating reflects the excellent portfolio comprised of trophy properties located in central Hong Kong, significantly low level of leverage and track record of long-term and solid performance for approximately 19 years.'About Champion REIT (2778)Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income-producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. The Trust has been awarded the top five-star rating by GRESB since 2023. Champion REIT is managed by Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, a member of the Great Eagle Group.Website: www.championreit.comAbout Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (JCR)Established in 1985, JCR is a leading credit rating agency in Japan, and an expert of credit risk analysis. JCR widely provides accurate evaluations on sustainable finance, and is an evaluation organization that contributes the most to 'overcoming environmental and social issues and realizing a sustainable society', one of the most important global issues. JCR is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and recognized as eligible ECAI by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).About Rating & Investment Information Inc. (R&I)R&I is Japan's leading rating agency with the largest market share in Japanese bond market. R&I provides credit ratings, research, and investment information services to support sound investment decisions and promote transparency in the financial markets. It is recognized by Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).Source: Champion Real Estate Investment TrustCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.