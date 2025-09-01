Bybit Presents "Mantle × Bybit Roadmap": Expanding MNT Utilities and Vision for Mass Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, presented the " Mantle × Bybit Roadmap ", outlining the next stage in the development of $MNT and its integration across Bybit's ecosystem.

This announcement builds on the recent appointment of Bybit Co-CEO Helen Liu and Head of Spot Emily Bao - also the founder of Byreal - as key advisors to Mantle . Their involvement reflects a deeper alignment between Bybit and Mantle to accelerate Layer 2 infrastructure and position MNT as a bridge between Web2 and Web3.

Mantle × Bybit Roadmap: Phased Rollout

What began as a single token has now become a broader force within Bybit, powering use cases from trading to payments and savings. With Mantle 2.0, MNT is set to unlock even greater opportunities for users around the world, serving as a bridge between digital assets, real-world applications, and institutional adoption.

The roadmap details how MNT utilities will expand in waves through August, September, and beyond:

Buy - Currently available through spot trading, Convert, OTC with fixed pricing, and Bybit's auto-invest bot. Starting late September, "Discount Buy" will launch with support for lockup products at reduced prices.

- Currently available through spot trading, Convert, OTC with fixed pricing, and Bybit's auto-invest bot. Starting late September, "Discount Buy" will launch with support for lockup products at reduced prices. Use - From September, spot pairs will expand from 4 to over 20. By late September, MNT can be used to pay trading fees (25% off Spot, 10% off Derivatives), card payments with zero conversion fee, and Web3 purchases. Options trading and access to VIP events and merchandise with MNT are also planned.

- From September, spot pairs will expand from 4 to over 20. By late September, MNT can be used to pay trading fees (25% off Spot, 10% off Derivatives), card payments with zero conversion fee, and Web3 purchases. Options trading and access to VIP events and merchandise with MNT are also planned. Hold - From early September, institutional users will unlock higher leverage (up to 8x) and extended fixed-loan terms. Later in the month, retail users will gain multipliers for faster VIP upgrades and enhanced cashback via Bybit Card & Pay.

- From early September, institutional users will unlock higher leverage (up to 8x) and extended fixed-loan terms. Later in the month, retail users will gain multipliers for faster VIP upgrades and enhanced cashback via Bybit Card & Pay. Earn - Fixed-term savings roll out at the end of August, alongside higher allocations for new token launches (e.g., HODLVerse, Launchpool, and Megadrop). Users can also access flexible savings, dual asset products, and liquidity mining.

- Fixed-term savings roll out at the end of August, alongside higher allocations for new token launches (e.g., HODLVerse, Launchpool, and Megadrop). Users can also access flexible savings, dual asset products, and liquidity mining. Limited Offers - Ongoing campaigns like MNT Puzzle Hunt and Wednesday Airdrops will be joined by regional cashback promotions (end of September) and a Mantle-themed anniversary celebration in October.

The phased rollout aims to make MNT more than a speculative asset - embedding it into daily trading, payments, and wealth management for both institutional and retail users. By supporting real-world and Web3 payments, expanding trading options, and tying MNT to membership privileges, the roadmap brings Mantle closer to its mission of driving meaningful adoption.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-presents-mantle-O-bybit-roadmap-expanding-mnt-utilities-and-vision-for-mass-adoption-302542843.html