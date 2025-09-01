

On the evening of August 28, Huitongda Network (9878.HK) released its 2025 interim results.

During the reporting period, Huitongda Network achieved an operating profit of RMB356 million, representing a year-on-year ("YoY") increase of 15.9%; profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company reached RMB139 million, representing a YoY increase of 10.8%; gross profit margin increased significantly by 1.1 percentage points YoY to 4.6%, a substantial YoY increase of 31.4%; and net cash generated from operating activities also reporting a significant increase of 65.7% YoY. The company's three key financial metrics, including gross profit margin, net profit margin, and net profit margin attributable to equity shareholders of the company, have all reached record highs.

Since the second half of 2024, Huitongda has initiated its strategic upgrade, focusing on "quality and efficiency enhancement" and "innovative development". By proactively streamlining its low-margin and low-efficiency businesses, the company has further refined its revenue mix, with sales from self-owned brands exceeding RMB80 million, representing a YoY growth of over 490%; AI-related revenue contribution climbed to over 20% of total service revenue, or roughly RMB60 million or above, showcasing the effectiveness of its strategic upgrade.

In the first half of 2025, Huitongda Network has seen rapid development of its "Self-owned brands", "Integrated Production and Sales", and "AI+" initiatives. Looking into the second half, the company plans to actively expand into areas such as "hard discounts", "instant retail", and "cross-border e-commerce". It recently entered into a comprehensive full-stack AI collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, through which both parties will jointly advance the "AI + Industry" model to penetrate deeper into lower-tier markets, paving the way for sustained and rapid growth in AI related revenue.

