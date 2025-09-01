Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2025) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer, is pleased to announce that Casposo Argentina Ltd. Sucursal Argentina (Casposo), a branch of the Company's subsidiary Casposo Argentina Mining Ltd., has secured a new short-term loan of US$1 million loan from Banco San Juan S.A. in Argentina, who previously provided us with a US$7 million loan facility in December 2024.

The loan proceeds are to be used to support working capital requirements, following the substantial completion of refurbishment activities at the Casposo processing plant, as announced on 31 July 2025. The project is now advancing towards the commissioning phase.

Since the July update, key upgrades completed include the relining and the installation of the SAG mill, the installation of new hydrocyclones, and the substantial refurbishment of the filter band.

Material terms of the loan agreement:

Loan Amount: US$1 million

Loan Term: 180 days from disbursement

Interest Rate: 8.5% per annum

Repayment: Lump-sum payment at maturity, funded by proceeds from mineral exports; early repayment option available

Use of Proceeds: Working Capital for Casposo

Security: Unsecured

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Company's Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

Statements in this announcement that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this announcement include statements regarding the use of loan proceeds, the refurbishment and commissioning of the Casposo processing plant, future mineral exports, and our expectation that we can continue to lay the foundation for our growth strategy by advancing our attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves and other risks and hazards related to the exploration of a mineral property, and the availability of capital and a skilled workforce. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264632

SOURCE: Austral Gold Limited