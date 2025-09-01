Press Release

dsm-firmenich strengthens its Executive Committee for future growth as a consumer-focused company

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), September 1, 2025

dsm-firmenich is entering a new chapter, accelerating its transformation into a fully consumer-focused company, and strengthening its position as a leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, health, and beauty. dsm-firmenich is uniquely positioned to contribute to progress with the rise of holistic well-being. To reflect this next phase of its journey, the company is evolving the structure of its Executive Committee, to sharpen its focus on high-growth, high-margin segments while leveraging its strengths.

Alessandre Keller will join the company on September 22, 2025. As of January 1, 2026, Alessandre will take on the role of President of Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC), succeeding Philip Eykerman, who will take on the role of Chief Strategy, M&A and Transformation Officer as of January 1, 2026, remaining a member of the Executive Committee.

Alessandre (newly appointed as a member of the Executive Committee) is a Swiss national with over 25 years of global leadership experience spanning China, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. He brings a combination of strategic vision and operational excellence across the healthcare, nutrition, and FMCG sectors. From pioneering innovation at Nestlé to steering Unilabs' business through transformational growth and pandemic-era resilience, Alessandre is a proven force for progress.

Maurizio Clementi will become President of Taste, Texture & Health (TTH) on January 1, 2026, following the forthcoming retirement of Patrick Niels, who will step down after a distinguished 34-year career with the company.

Maurizio (newly appointed as a member of the Executive Committee), a US-Italian citizen, has been working alongside Patrick Niels as the EVP for Taste since the creation of dsm-firmenich and is ideally placed to lead the TTH business into its next chapter. Maurizio has been with the company for the past 14 years and held senior roles in the field of Taste. Maurizio is known for his broad expertise and passion across multiple industries, and in building high-performing, customer-focused teams.

As the company is preparing the final stages of the Animal Nutrition & Health carve-out, Ivo Lansbergen, President ANH, will fully focus on leading the ANH business with his leadership team and will step down from the dsm-firmenich Executive Committee on October 1, 2025. He will continue to report to Dimitri de Vreeze, Chief Executive Officer.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO of dsm-firmenich, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Alessandre to dsm-firmenich and to see Maurizio take on this new leadership role in the Executive Committee. Both bring a powerful blend of expertise, ambition, and purpose-led leadership that will help us continue to deliver exceptional value for our stakeholders. I also want to thank Patrick for his outstanding contribution over more than 30 years, and Philip for his continued support as he transitions to a key new strategic role. These senior appointments reflect the strength and continuity of our leadership team as we continue building our company into a category of one."

Note to editors - biographies

Philip Eykerman, currently holding the role of President of Health, Nutrition & Care, will remain on the Executive Committee as Chief Strategy, M&A and Transformation Officer. Philip joined DSM in 2011 and has been a driving force through many transformative M&A transactions in the past and most recently played a key role in the merger of dsm-firmenich. In this newly created role, he will lead the company's value creation agenda, with a focus on portfolio development and strategic transformation. He brings decades of business and strategic consulting experience into this new role.

Patrick Niels will retire from dsm-firmenich at the end of 2025 after more than three decades of impactful performance and service. Over the years, he has built lasting customer partnerships and contributed significantly to the success and evolution of the company. He led operations both in Europe and North America. Patrick Niels stands out as a leader who marries commercial ambition with driving growth and most recently spearheaded the seamless merger of the TTH business into a truly integrated business unit.

Ivo Lansbergen will step down from the Executive Committee on October 1, 2025, to fully focus on his responsibilities for the Animal Nutrition & Health Business in light of the externalization of the ANH business. He joined the company in 1997 and held several positions across various business units before being appointed to lead the Animal Nutrition & Health business in 2019. He transformed the organization, reinforcing its position as a customer-focused partner in the development of feed ingredients for the global food supply chain. Ivo is an experienced global executive, having worked in science-based industries across Europe and Asia during his career.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

www.dsm-firmenich.com

