Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie SuperBuzz am Freitag parabolisch durchstartete - und warum das erst der Anfang sein könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 07:22 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hubert Raises €2.5M to Accelerate AI-Led Transformation of High-Volume Hiring

Profitable AI recruitment platform Hubert targets 400% growth in 2025 with proprietary AI screening agents

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubert, the AI-first hiring platform transforming high-volume recruitment, announces a €2.5 million seed round led by Spintop Ventures with participation from Bonnier-linked profiles Jakob Tolleryd, Chairman of Bonnier Capital, Peder Bonnier, Vice Chairman of Bonnier Group, and Joen Bonnier, Board Member of Bonnier Capital. The funding follows a year of exceptional growth and sustained profitability, and will be used to accelerate Hubert's product innovation as the company targets over 400% revenue growth in 2025, while remaining profitable.

Built on proprietary technology, Hubertautonomously conducts structured screening interviews, 24/7 at scale, helping organizations streamline frontline and operational hiring. The platform reduces time-to-hire, saving up to 80% of recruiter screening time, improves quality by up to 5x and enables fairer, more consistent candidate evaluation.

"Hubert is setting a new global standard for fair, data-driven hiring. The positive outcomes of AI interviews have already been demonstrated in multiple studies and Hubert's explainable AI has all the ingredients to scale into a category leader. We are thrilled to support them as they redefine managing high-volume hiring", says Peter Carlsson, Partner at Spintop Ventures, the leading Nordic early-stage VC focused on software innovation and long-term sustainability.

At a time when talent acquisition teams face increasing pressure to deliver results fast and at scale; Hubert offers a structured, bias-aware and scalable alternative to traditional screening, alleviating this challenge. Already trusted by industry leaders such as Securitas, Coop, and ManpowerGroup, Hubert serves high-volume employers across retail, logistics, hospitality, and business process outsourcing. The platform integrates with multiple ATS providers and is built to meet the growing demand for efficient, fair, and data-driven hiring.

"This investment gives us the funds to accelerate our product roadmap and seize the opportunity ahead," said Fredrik Östgren, CEO and Co-Founder of Hubert. "We're revolutionizing large-scale hiring for our customers; and doing it profitably, with fairness and transparency at the core."

Benefits of Hubert:

  • Proprietary AI - Built on Hubert's own technology stack for speed, scalability, and defensibility.
  • Fair & Transparent - Structured interviews with bias-mitigation by design and a 9/10 average candidate experience rating.
  • Scalable & Cost-Efficient - Up to 80% faster hiring and significant reductions in manual screening time and cost.
  • Human-Centric - Every candidate receives personalized feedback, ensuring a better candidate experience at scale.

As demand for ethical, automated hiring solutions accelerates, Hubert is redefining how high-volume recruitment is done - with measurable impact for both candidates and hiring teams.

About Hubert
Hubert is a recruitment technology company using proprietary AI to conduct automated screening interviews at scale. Its platform supports high-volume hiring with a faster, fairer, and more data-driven process - enabling better outcomes for both candidates and recruiters.
www.hubert.ai/

Inquiries: media@hubert.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/787d9b44-4e6b-42d9-94d5-190322625dea

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e273188-a17e-4e62-b3ca-54d69a3fa6f3


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
