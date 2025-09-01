Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Period").

Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the Period, which are available on the Company's website at www.pulsarhelium.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

All figures are in US dollars ("US$") unless otherwise stated.

Operational Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and up to the date of this news release

On June 24, 2025, the Company announced its engagement of Sproule-ERCE to conduct a pre-feasibility study (" PFS ") at the Tunu helium-geothermal project (the " Tunu Project "). On completion, the PFS will provide the Company with a robust technical and economic foundation for future project decisions.

On August 18, 2025, the Company announced major natural flow test results at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well marking a major leap in well performance, with natural flow rates more than tripling those recorded in 2024. The Jetstream #1 well delivered a maximum natural flow rate of ~501 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) during open-flow testing on August 15, 2025. This was observed on a 38/64-inch choke at approximately 30 psi WHP, without compression assistance. By comparison, during initial appraisal in April 2024, Jetstream #1 reached a peak natural flow of ~150 Mcf/d at 34 psi. The improvement of more than threefold under near-identical pressure conditions highlights the effectiveness of recent wellbore clean-up and deepening and underscores the formation's strong productivity. Importantly, no formation water has been encountered, the gas has flowed as dry gas. In addition to the peak result, Jetstream #1 demonstrated stable long-duration flows, producing 150-300 Mcf/d for periods of 12-18 hours on smaller choke sizes. These sustained flows showed no significant decline and were followed by rapid pressure recovery, indicating excellent reservoir recharge capacity.

On August 26, 2025, the Company announced that it had executed a drilling contract and Master Services Agreement with Timberline Drilling Inc. to drill up to ten wells, with drilling expected to commence in late September 2025. Pulsar also reported results from recent flow testing of its Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2 appraisal wells, that includes Jetstream #1 flowing over 1.3 million cubic feet per day under well-head compression.

Financial Summary for the Period

Loss for the Period was $8,515,252 and comprised: Administration costs of $2,699,831 (which includes non-cash share-based compensation of $382,512 and non-cash depreciation of $40,016). Exploration and evaluation expenditures of $6,461,866 relate to the deepening of Jetstream #1 and drilling of Jetstream #2 at the Topaz project. Listing fees of $355,003 related to Admission. A non-cash gain on revaluation of warrant liability of $1,103,615.

Cash Position: $617,626 at June 30, 2025.

On October 18, 2024, the Company's common shares commenced trading (the " Admission ") on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc (" AIM ") under the symbol PLSR. Concurrent with Admission, the Company completed of a total gross funding of £5 million which included the £1.125 million cornerstone investment completed in August 2024.

On January 9 and March 21, 2025, the Company completed a brokered private placement, in two tranches, for gross proceeds of $2,427,498 which included participation from high net worth and institutional investors from the USA, including University Bancorp, Inc. (" University Bancorp ") that on closing of the private placement held 4.93% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

In April 2025, the Company entered into a project financing facility line of credit note with University Bancorp, pursuant to which University Bancorp has extended the Company a $4,000,000 project finance facility (the " Facility "). During the Period, the Company drew $2,500,000 of the Facility.

On August 29, 2025, the Company completed a private placement through the issuance of 16,174,338 common shares at a price of £0.23 per share for total gross proceeds of £3,720,100. University Bancorp participated in the private placement and now holds 4.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Selected Financial Results Nine months ended June 30, 2025 Nine months ended June 30, 2024 Statement of Loss: Revenue $Nil $Nil Net loss $ 8,515,252 $ 21,444,007 Basic and diluted loss per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.24 Financial Position: Total assets $ 1,878,670 $ 2,303,843 Total liabilities $ 5,601,399 $ 8,188,020

* During the Period, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on revaluation of warrant liability of $1,103,615 (2024 - loss of $12,371,353)

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Jerry Keen (Corporate Broking) / Henry Clarke (Institutional Sales) / Dillon Anadkat (Corporate Advisory)

info@OAK-securities.com

+44 203 973 3678

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

