Scientists have developed a multi-scale method to assess vegetation conditions inside PV power plants. The research focused on nine PV plants in China across diverse climate zones. Compared to satellite estimates alone, the method reduces bias by 16.98%.Scientists from China's Zhejiang University have developed a multi-scale method to assess vegetation conditions inside PV power plants. The new approach combines field data, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) images, and Sentinel-2 satellite data. It is intended to correct the biased normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) results yielded by ...

