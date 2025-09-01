Taiwan's Ministry of Environment found no abnormalities in water quality at the site of damaged solar panels following last month's Typhoon Danas, after conducting water quality tests at impacted solar power plants.Taiwan's Ministry of Environment has completed four rounds of water quality testing at the sites of solar power plants impacted by last month's Typhoon Danas. The typhoon, which struck southern Taiwan in early July, is said to have damaged over 135,000 solar panels operated by over 30 businesses. Damaged panels have since been cleared up or recycled at the majority of sites, although ...

