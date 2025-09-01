After witnessing strong demand for its sodium-ion technology at home, Australian company PowerCap is bringing its stationary storage products to the European market. The initial launch will cover Italy, Germany, and Spain, with further expansion on the cards.From ESS News Australian company PowerCap has officially launched into the European market with its sodium-ion battery technology. Already in use by major enterprises in Australia, the technology is now being made available to European homes, businesses, and industries. Dane El Safty, Founder and CEO of PowerCap, says the expansion comes at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...