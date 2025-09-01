A severe storm destroyed a 3.18 MW ground-mounted PV plant in Verretto, Italy, leaving local residents without power for several hours before utility crews restored service with backup generation.From pv magazine Italy A severe storm destroyed a ground-mounted PV system in the municipality of Verretto, in Italy's northern province of Pavia, according to the country's Civil Protection Department. "Around 6 p.m., we were on an intervention nearby and went to inspect the photovoltaic complex. Then the company manager arrived. We didn't go in because we couldn't. From the outside, we saw that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...