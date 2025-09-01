Daytrip, a global travel platform providing private door-to-door car transfers and day trips with English-speaking drivers and optional sightseeing stops in over 130 countries worldwide, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this September. To mark the occasion, the travel company gives travelers a chance to win 10 day trips, thus helping them explore hidden gems in over 300 locations as a part of their trip with a private English-speaking driver that brings them back to their original destination. To participate in the giveaway, people are encouraged to visit @mydaytrip and interact with the giveaway post.*

Daytrip was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing a better solution for traveling between cities, a more flexible alternative to public transport. And indeed, over the past 10 years, the brand has transferred over one million travelers, allowing them to customize their long-distance city-to-city rides with optional sightseeing stops, thus helping them explore hidden gems that are typically inaccessible with public transportation. As the brand evolved, it has also introduced day trips, providing yet another way for travelers to explore off-the-beaten-path places, all in one day. The evolution of the brand also brought the introduction of a mobile app that provides travel inspiration and allows people to book their transfers more easily and on the go.

"We would not get to 10 years without our much-valued customers who have been using our services throughout all of these years," says Tomas Turek, CEO and Co-Founder of Daytrip. "It is thanks to them, our partners, and our team, that we are able to continuously expand our portfolio of services, introduce them to new locations, and serve as a source of inspiration for the travel community. And we want to celebrate this occasion by giving travelers a chance to win a day trip and explore their dream destinations."

On its 10-year anniversary, Daytrip will also be celebrating a 5-star Tripadvisor rating, winning the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards nine times in a row, receiving the TravelTech Breakthrough Award in 2025, 1000+ sightseeing day trip itineraries, as well as positive accolades from its customers, saying:

"Best service, best drivers, very professional, approachable, clean cars, accurate, best of the best, will definitely use Daytrip whenever needed while travelling, so impressed."

"When we travel, we choose Daytrip. They are professionals who deliver to a high standard every time. We prefer to avoid drama, which can be associated with public transport. We have identified that when travelling with Daytrip, we avoid the complications that come when transferring from location to location. Drivers are pleasant and thoughtful. Look no further than Daytrip

About Daytrip

Daytrip is a leading global travel platform, making city-to-city travel effortless. Operating in over 130 countries across six continents, Daytrip connects travelers with a trusted network of 10,000+ English-speaking drivers. With more than 40,000 routes and flexible options, travelers can customize their journey: add scenic stops, plan day trips, or combine multiple cities into one smooth itinerary. Every Daytrip transfer is designed to be more than just a ride, it's a memorable experience from start to finish. Friendly, local drivers enhance every trip with cultural context, adding depth to every stop. To date, over a million travelers have discovered a better way to travel with Daytrip.

