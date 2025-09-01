Juniper Research: Conversational Use Cases Fuel Global Messaging Boom: Nearly 3 Trillion Business Messages by 2030

Greater Visibility into Conversational Messaging Is Essential for Operators to Unlock Value

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2025, the foremost experts in telecoms markets, has found global business messaging traffic will grow from 2 trillion messages in 2025 to nearly 3 trillion by 2030. This includes traffic delivered over SMS, Rich Communication Services (RCS), and over-the-top (OTT) messaging channels. This monumental growth will be driven by increasing demand from enterprises for conversational messaging use cases, including commerce and customer support.

However, despite this significant opportunity, Juniper Research believes operators are unprepared to capitalise on conversational use cases across RCS. A reliance on Google to monitor RCS business messaging traffic leaves operators with limited visibility over the channel; a major drawback impacting operators' ability to analyse adoption and maximise revenue potential.

An extract from the report, A2P & Business Messaging Market 2025-2030, is available as a free download.

Operators Must Adapt Conversational Messaging Approach

Juniper Research asserts that visibility over enterprise conversational traffic will be essential for operators to grow revenue from conversational use cases. It allows operators to identify usage patterns and, in turn, develop optimal pricing strategies for conversational messaging.

Operators must identify partners that provide this transparency; enabling them to track the traffic across their networks. More granular visibility into conversational traffic allows operators to adapt models over time, to maximise revenue from conversational messaging.

Molly Gatford, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, remarked: "As authentication use cases shift from messaging channels, conversational messaging presents a potential new revenue stream for operators. Therefore, operators must prioritise the monetisation of conversational use cases to secure future revenue growth."

About the Research Suite

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the A2P & Business Messaging Market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 60 countries. The dataset contains over 146,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

