Etex achieves solid half-year performance in line with expectations, driven by stable sales volumes while keeping healthy margins

Etex's financial performance at half-year shows significant resilience in a construction environment still largely depressed and marked by unpredictability. Compared to the first half of 2024, the company posted stable sales volumes, sustained healthy margins and improving operational performance. The results are consistent with Etex's expectations for the period.

Stable revenues established at EUR 1,926 million (-0.2%) compared to the same time last year, increasing by 1.5% on a like-for-like basis, following sales volumes.

REBITDA amounts to EUR 353 million, -6.4% compared to the first half of 2024, -2.8% on a like-for-like basis. Margins remain strong at 18.3% of sales, particularly thanks to improving operational performance.

Net recurring profit down by 17.8% to EUR 125 million explained by the evolution of REBITDA combined with the impact of currency exchange on net financial charges.

Net profit increases to EUR 115 million.

Financial debt stable at EUR 1,219 million.

Outlook for the rest of 2025: Etex aims for a stable performance across all its businesses versus 2024 despite anticipated market volatility.

Etex will continue to invest in manufacturing facilities, to progress in sustainability efforts, to actively pursue strategic opportunities and to implement the costs reduction programmes launched in 2024.

Comment from Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex: "Our first-half results are in line with our forecasts, despite a market recovery that is taking longer than anticipated. While some geographies remain challenging, we are seeing encouraging performance in regions like Latin America and Southern Europe.

Compared to the first half of 2024, this year has been more demanding with further declines in demand across some important markets. However, we have made significant efforts to control costs and maintain margins, achieving notable progress in product and operational performance as well as profitability. This translates into stable revenue and sustained healthy margins.

As we expect momentum to gradually rebuild in 2026, we continue to prepare for future growth, including with the inauguration of our brand-new plasterboard line in Bristol, United Kingdom, in March of this year, EUR 65 million investments in Latin America as well as innovation in our products and solutions."

