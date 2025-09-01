SSE PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ TVR-Total Voting Rights

SSE PLC (SSE) TVR-Total Voting Rights 01-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSE plc - Voting Rights and Capital In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, SSE plc ("the Company") would like to notify the market of the following: As at 1 September 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,111,159,424 ordinary shares. This figure includes 4,605,556 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,106,553,868 as at 1 September 2025, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. LEI: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007908733 Category Code: TVR TIDM: SSE LEI Code: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856 Sequence No.: 400352 EQS News ID: 2190802 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)