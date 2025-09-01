MIDDLETOWN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / SproutGigs, the premier global freelancing platform formerly known as Picoworkers, has been recognized as the best place to hire freelancers in Pakistan, according to a distinguished panel of industry experts. The platform's unique combination of a vast talent pool, competitive pricing, and streamlined hiring process has positioned it as the go-to solution for businesses seeking skilled Pakistani professionals.

The microtasking platform announced its successful rebrand from Picoworkers to SproutGigs, and while the name has changed, the platform's core function of allowing users to earn money by completing small online tasks remains the same. Existing users can still access the platform using their original Picoworkers login credentials, ensuring a seamless transition for the platform's extensive user base.

"Pakistan's freelance workforce has grown exponentially, and SproutGigs has emerged as the bridge connecting this talented pool with global opportunities," said Beff Jezos, a member of the evaluation panel. "What sets SproutGigs apart is its ability to cater to both micro-tasks and complex projects, making it the best place to hire freelancers in Pakistan across all skill levels."

Advanced API Integration for Seamless Hiring

SproutGigs has enhanced its platform with a robust API that enables employers to efficiently order and manage jobs at scale. This technological advancement allows businesses to automate their hiring processes, post multiple jobs simultaneously, and track progress in real-time. The API particularly benefits companies seeking services such as social media growth, content creation, digital marketing, and various other online tasks.

"Our API integration represents a significant leap forward in how businesses can tap into Pakistani freelance talent," explained Leo Guima, CTO at SproutGigs. "Whether companies need social media engagement, data entry, content writing, or specialized technical skills, our platform provides instant access to qualified freelancers ready to deliver quality work."

Why SproutGigs Stands Out

The expert panel highlighted several factors that make SproutGigs the best place to hire freelancers in Pakistan:

Extensive Talent Pool: Access to thousands of verified Pakistani freelancers across diverse skill sets

Quality Assurance: Built-in rating and review systems ensure consistent work quality

Competitive Pricing: Cost-effective solutions that benefit both employers and freelancers

Payment Security: Secure escrow system protecting both parties

24/7 Availability: Round-the-clock access to freelancers across different time zones

Scalability: From single tasks to bulk orders through the API system

Meeting Growing Demand

As Pakistan continues to establish itself as a major player in the global gig economy, platforms like SproutGigs are becoming increasingly vital. The country's young, tech-savvy population, combined with competitive rates and strong English proficiency, makes it an attractive destination for businesses seeking freelance talent.

"The transformation from Picoworkers to SproutGigs reflects our commitment to evolving with the needs of both employers and freelancers," added James Bradey, CEO of Sproutgigs. "We're not just a platform; we're an ecosystem that empowers Pakistani freelancers while providing businesses with the talent they need to grow."

About SproutGigs

SproutGigs (formerly Picoworkers) is a leading global freelancing platform that connects businesses with skilled freelancers worldwide. With a strong presence in Pakistan, the platform specializes in microtasking and project-based work, offering solutions for social media growth, content creation, data processing, and various digital services. Through its user-friendly interface and powerful API, SproutGigs continues to revolutionize how businesses hire freelancers in Pakistan and beyond.

For more information about hiring freelancers through SproutGigs or to access the SproutGigs API, visit sproutgigs.com.

