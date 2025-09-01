Mission Solar will showcase new residential and commercial PV modules at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, including a 435 W N-type panel designed for rooftop projects.From pv magazine USA Texas-based panel manufacturer Mission Solar said it will unveil new products at the RE+ trade show from Sept. 8 to 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lineup includes its 435 W n-type 108HC, a rooftop solar module with 22.8% efficiency, a 30-year power warranty and 6.2% domestic content. Mission Solar said the product meets key U.S. sourcing requirements and is free from AD/CVD tariffs. The solar module contains a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...