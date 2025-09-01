Former Head of Family at Xbox joins k-ID as Head of Product to accelerate global online safety technology.

k-ID, the global compliance platform transforming age-appropriate digital experiences for young people worldwide, today announced the appointment of Mike Mongeau as Head of Product. Mongeau joins k-ID from Microsoft, where he spearheaded Xbox's family gaming experience, ensuring millions of kids could game safely while giving parents the tools to feel confident about their play.

Mongeau will leverage his extensive experience in youth safety technology and product development to advance k-ID's mission of creating trusted, age-appropriate digital experiences for kids and teens globally. His appointment comes as k-ID rapidly expands its partnerships with leading publishers and platforms, such as Discord, Hasbro, Nexus Mods, and GorillaTag.

"Mike brings an invaluable combination of deep technical expertise in family safety and a genuine passion for empowering young people in digital spaces," said Kieran Donovan, CEO and Co-Founder of k-ID. "His track record at Xbox demonstrates exactly the kind of innovative thinking we need as we scale our platform to protect and empower millions of kids and parents worldwide."

"I'm thrilled to join k-ID at such a pivotal moment for youth safety in digital environments," said Mike Mongeau. "Throughout my time at Xbox, I've seen firsthand how the right technology can empower both young people and the creative teams building for them. Great games and apps shouldn't have to choose between protecting kids and shipping innovative experiences globally; k-ID eliminates that tradeoff. Its platform approach to global compliance means developers can focus on creating amazing experiences while young users get age-appropriate access that grows with them keeping everyone safe while unlocking the full potential of digital use and play."

About k-ID

k-ID empowers and protects kids and teens by providing trusted, age-appropriate experiences as they navigate the digital world. The company's suite of tools enables publishers and platforms to stay compliant with global privacy and safety regulations whilst delivering age-appropriate online experiences for young people anywhere in the world. k-ID's technology has gained rapid adoption amongst leading game publishers, with integrations supporting games played by millions of young people daily. For k-ID, online safety is not about restricting what kids and teens can do but empowering them to explore, play, and learn in trusted, age-appropriate digital spaces. www.k-id.com.

