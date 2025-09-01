K-Clean Beauty brand Abib has officially named CHA EUN-WOO, an actor and singer, as its new Global Ambassador. Abib's philosophy of "the power of simplicity and the aesthetics of subtraction" resonates seamlessly with CHA EUN-WOO's sophisticated elegance and worldwide popularity, amplifying the brand's presence across international markets.

Building on strong recognition in Korea, Abib is rapidly expanding overseas and is widely regarded as one of the next-generation mega beauty brands. Known for minimizing skin irritation while maximizing efficacy, Abib has earned growing attention from dermatologists. With its viral momentum on social media among younger consumers, the brand aims to further elevate global awareness of K-beauty through CHA EUN-WOO's far-reaching fandom.

Abib's global expansion is expected to gain traction in Southeast Asia and Europe. In Vietnam and Thailand-where CHA EUN-WOO enjoys remarkable popularity-Abib products are available both online and offline through Shopee and Beautrium. In Europe, Abib's key product lines will also launch with leading retailers such as Germany's Flaconi and Russia's Gold Apple.

As a brand ambassador, CHA EUN-WOO embodies global appeal with his striking visuals and international recognition. Actively working across the entertainment industry, with a diverse portfolio spanning television dramas and music releases, he is considered one of the top global artists of his generation. His refined yet understated charm aligns perfectly with Abib's brand identity, making him the ideal representative on the world stage.

Abib continues to receive notable responses from global consumers who seek the purest and most complete beauty solutions. In Asia, its sheet masks and toner pads lead sales, while in the U.S., sun sticks and eye patches are driving growth. Notably, Abib's Airy Sunstick ranked No. 4 in Amazon's overall "Sun" category in 2024, solidifying its global competitiveness. Looking ahead, Abib plans to further engage international consumers with ingredient-focused skincare products featuring Heartleaf, PDRN, and Glutathione.

