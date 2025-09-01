Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
01.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
GUANGZHOU HAVIT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.: IFA Berlin 2025: HAVIT Debuts Next-Gen Sound Technologies, Redefining Audio Frontiers

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA Berlin 2025, one of the world's leading tech trade shows, global consumer tech brand HAVIT is set to make a bold statement with a series of audio innovations, showcasing its latest breakthroughs in immersive audio technology. HAVIT warmly invites attendees to visit our booth and experience our transformative updates firsthand.

IFA Berlin 2025: HAVIT Debuts Next-Gen Sound Technologies, Redefining Audio Frontiers

Exhibition Details:
Dates: Sept. 5-9
Booth No. H5.2-152
Venue: Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

HAVIT's Highlight Products: Pioneering the Future of Audio

Leading HAVIT's lineup are the SPACE NC02T adaptive ANC earbuds and the FUXI-H8 gaming headset-the world's first open-back gaming headset.

FUXI-H8 Open-Headphone Stereo: A Bold Leap from Tradition

Marking a first in gaming audio, the FUXI-H8 features a ring-shaped open-back structure that seamlessly blends open soundstage with spatial precision. HAVIT is pioneering a new frontier in gaming audio with its creation of Open-Headphone Stereo (OHS)-a groundbreaking category that redefines the gaming sound.

Featuring open-back acoustic architecture, the FUXI-H8 minimizes ear pressure and enhances heat dissipation while delivering a wide, natural soundstage, which enhances both comfort and audio realism. Integrated head-tracking and spatial audio enable precise 3D sound localization and layered audio clarity in real-time, bringing in-game immersion and competitive precision for gamers. Its six-mode connectivity supports multi-platform compatibility-from PC and console to mobile gaming.

SPACE NC02T Adaptive ANC Earbuds: Immersive Sound That Moves With You

With full-time adaptive active noise cancellation powered by AI algorithms, the SPACE NC02T earbuds continuously monitor your surroundings to intelligently adjust suppression levels in real time, bringing deep silence. Beyond silencing distractions, the spatial audio and head tracking accurately recreate sound positioning, making music or a movie feel like you're truly there. Certified for Hi-Res Audio, the SPACE NC02T earbuds deliver pristine, studio-grade sound with exceptional clarity and sonic details.

From Expertise to Experience: Trustworthy Excellence

Founded in 1998, HAVIT leverages master-level acoustic expertise, robust R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and omnichannel networks to deliver cutting-edge technology globally. With a presence in 110+ countries and regions, HAVIT connects over 100 million users to tech innovations, infusing technology with warmth through thoughtful design for unforgettable, immersive audio experiences.

See you at IFA Berlin 2025 and discover the next audio evolution together!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753361/IFA_Berlin_2025_HAVIT_Debuts_Next_Gen_Sound_Technologies_Redefining_Audio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-berlin-2025-havit-debuts-next-gen-sound-technologies-redefining-audio-frontiers-302534489.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
