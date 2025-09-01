Anzeige
01.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
AMI Pharm's AYP-101 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Trial, Signaling a Breakthrough in Nonsurgical Fat Reduction

  • AMI Pharm's 'AYP-101' Sets to Become a New Leader in Nonsurgical Fat Reduction with Phase 2 Trial Success
  • 'AYP-101,' a Promising Nonsurgical Solution, Has Its Clinical Results Published in Clinical Therapeutics
  • 'AYP-101' Demonstrates Superior Safety and Efficacy, Poised to Change the Paradigm of Submental Fat Reduction

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Pharm's novel injectable drug, AYP-101, demonstrated promising Phase 2 trial results for reducing submental fat (SMF), commonly known as a double chin. The study results were recently published in Clinical Therapeutics, a leading journal for drug and therapy development. This publication marks a significant milestone for AYP-101 and highlights its potential as a safe and effective nonsurgical treatment option. The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of AYP-101 at two different concentrations. The results showed that the 25 mg/mL concentration, administered every two weeks for six sessions, led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in moderate to severe SMF.

AMI Pharm

Demonstrated Efficacy and Safety

The Phase 2 study enrolled 96 participants and demonstrated strong results. At four weeks after the final treatment, 69.70% of participants in the 25 mg/mL treatment group achieved at least a one-grade improvement in both the Evaluator-Reported and Subject-Reported Submental Fat Rating Scales (ER-SMFRS and SR-SMFRS). This was a statistically significant improvement compared to the 22.58% response rate in the placebo group. The trial data also highlighted AYP-101's favorable safety and tolerability profile. The drug is uniquely designed to eliminate fat through a process called apoptosis while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues. The study found that AYP-101 required fewer injection points and produced a lower incidence of post-injection swelling and paresthesia compared to what is typically reported for Deoxycholic Acid (DCA).

A Leader in the Growing Aesthetics Market

With the global demand for nonsurgical fat reduction rising, AMI Pharm is advancing AYP-101's development. According to Ki-Taek Lee, CEO of AMI Pharm, "The Phase 2 publication reaffirms our R&D strength and demonstrates AYP-101's significant potential in the localized fat reduction market". The Phase 3 study for AYP-101 is being accelerated with a goal of completion by late 2025. AMI Pharm is also actively expanding international collaborations to develop next-generation injectable drugs for localized fat reduction. This latest publication follows the positive results from AYP-101's Phase 1 study in 2024, continuing its international recognition.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744184/AMI_Pharm_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ami-pharms-ayp-101-shows-promise-in-phase-2-trial-signaling-a-breakthrough-in-nonsurgical-fat-reduction-302540690.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
