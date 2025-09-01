Yaoko Co., Ltd.: Notice Regarding Approval of New Listing of BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Yaoko Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that "BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD." (the "Holding Company"), which will be established on October 1, 2025, through a sole share transfer (the "Share Transfer") by the Company, has today been approved for new listing (technical listing) on the Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (the "Tokyo Stock Exchange") as described below.Please note that in conjunction with the establishment of the Holding Company, the Company's shares are scheduled to be delisted on September 29, 2025.For details regarding the establishment of the Holding Company through the Share Transfer, please refer to the " Notice Concerning Transition to Holding Company Structure through Sole-Share Transfer " dated January 14, 2025.1．Overview of Listing Approval(1) Listed Company Name: BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.(2) Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market(3) Listing Date: October 1, 2025 (Scheduled)(4) Securities Code: 417A(5) Trading Unit: 100 shares2. Future ScheduleSeptember 29, 2025 (Monday): Delisting date of the Company's sharesOctober 1, 2025 (Wednesday): Registration date of the Holding Company establishmentOctober 1, 2025 (Wednesday): New listing date of the Holding Company shares.End