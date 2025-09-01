Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 888091 | ISIN: JP3930200005
01.09.25 | 10:30
52,00 Euro
-0,95 % -0,50
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 02:23 Uhr
Yaoko Co., Ltd.: Notice Regarding Approval of New Listing of BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Yaoko Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that "BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD." (the "Holding Company"), which will be established on October 1, 2025, through a sole share transfer (the "Share Transfer") by the Company, has today been approved for new listing (technical listing) on the Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (the "Tokyo Stock Exchange") as described below.

Please note that in conjunction with the establishment of the Holding Company, the Company's shares are scheduled to be delisted on September 29, 2025.

For details regarding the establishment of the Holding Company through the Share Transfer, please refer to the " Notice Concerning Transition to Holding Company Structure through Sole-Share Transfer " dated January 14, 2025.

1．Overview of Listing Approval


(1) Listed Company Name: BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
(2) Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
(3) Listing Date: October 1, 2025 (Scheduled)
(4) Securities Code: 417A
(5) Trading Unit: 100 shares

2. Future Schedule

September 29, 2025 (Monday): Delisting date of the Company's shares
October 1, 2025 (Wednesday): Registration date of the Holding Company establishment
October 1, 2025 (Wednesday): New listing date of the Holding Company shares.

End

© 2025 PR Newswire
