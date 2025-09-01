Anzeige
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Lang & Schwarz
01.09.25 | 10:54
0,053 Euro
-100,00 % -0,053
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,05810:54
0,0000,00007:31
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
01-Sep-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
  
 
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. 
 
  
 
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 
 
Date: 1 September 2025 
 
  
 
Name of applicant:                                  Petrofac Limited 
 
Name of scheme:                                    The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 
                                           2021 
 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 March   To:    31 August 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        2,294,461 Ordinary Shares of 
                                           USUSD0.02 each 
 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    2,050,738 Ordinary Shares of 
LR3.5.7G):                                      USUSD0.02 each 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      243,723 Ordinary Shares of 
                                           USUSD0.02 each 
Name of applicant:                                  Petrofac Limited 
 
Name of scheme:                                    The Petrofac Performance Share 
                                           Plan 2014 
 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 March   To:   31 August 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        1,507,253 Ordinary Shares of 
                                           USUSD0.02 each 
 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    Nil 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      1,507,253 Ordinary Shares of 
                                           USUSD0.02 each 
Name of contact:           Scott Brooker 
 
Telephone number of contact:     +44 (0) 207 811 4900

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  400376 
EQS News ID:  2191076 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191076&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
