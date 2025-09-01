DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 01-Sep-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Date: 1 September 2025 Name of applicant: Petrofac Limited Name of scheme: The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,294,461 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 2,050,738 Ordinary Shares of LR3.5.7G): USUSD0.02 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 243,723 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each Name of applicant: Petrofac Limited Name of scheme: The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014 Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,507,253 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see Nil LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,507,253 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each Name of contact: Scott Brooker Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

