An "explosion" of renewable energy projects and associated infrastructure is expected to supercharge construction activity in regional Australia at twice the rate of work in capital cities over the next two years.From pv magazine Australia New data from industry research company Macromonitor shows construction activity in Australia's regional areas, driven mainly by renewable energy projects, will grow twice as much as activity in the metropolitan centers over the next two years. Sydney-based Macromonitor is forecasting the rollout of renewables will push construction activity in Australia's ...

