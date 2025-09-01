DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 668.5534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 774767 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN LEI Code: 5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 Sequence No.: 400441 EQS News ID: 2191212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 01, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)