Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, becomes the first exchange to announce the listing of WLFI (World Liberty Financial). The WLFI/USDT spot trading pair and the WLFI/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair will be available to users on HTX on September 1.

WLFI is the governance token of World Liberty Financial. It's at the forefront of merging digital asset innovation with American values and economic sovereignty, seeking to replace legacy banking limitations with open, on-chain infrastructure-making financial tools accessible regardless of geography, status, or institutional gatekeeping. With deep-rooted connections to U.S. leadership, WLFI is driving a movement to establish stablecoins as a cornerstone of the global financial system.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264631

SOURCE: HTX