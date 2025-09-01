Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
HONG KONG UGREEN LIMITED: UGREEN Debuts the Nexode Retractable Series - Your Hassle-Free Travel Power Kit

MOSCOW, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, has launched the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series, redefining cable management with industry-leading durability. The lineup includes a 65W charger, 145W car charger, 100W USB-C cable, and a 165W 20,000mAh power bank, creating a hassle-free power kit.

UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series

Leading the series, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series Power Bank 20000mAh 165W combines three charging methods: a built-in 100W retractable USB-C cable, a 100W USB-C port, and a USB-A port. Designed for professionals and travelers, this powerhouse enables simultaneous fast charging for three devices. It delivers 100W via the retractable cable to charge a MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) to 54% in 30 minutes. Its 20,000mAh capacity supports professional workflows, while the retractable mechanism offers seven preset lengths for tangle-free use.

For streamlined mobility, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger features two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and an integrated 70cm retractable USB-C cable delivering up to 65W high-speed charging. This compact solution powers a MacBook Air (M4) to 84% in 60 minutes using GaNInfinity chips with up to 95% efficiency. Eight-layer safety protections and thermal monitoring ensure reliability.

Designed for car users with multiple devices, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger combines a 60W retractable USB-C cable, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port to deliver 145W total output, charging laptops, tablets, and phones simultaneously. The 70cm cable adjusts across eight preset lengths to reduce dashboard clutter, while its flame-retardant casing and six-layer protection ensure safety.

Completing the ecosystem, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W delivers 100W PD fast charging to devices while supporting 480Mbps data transfers. It is crafted with a reinforced jacket and abrasion-resistant terminals for durability.

More than just powerful, the Nexode Retractable Series is built for simplicity. Each product features UGREEN's retractable system, eliminating cable clutter and delivering reliable, universal power on demand. Whether for a tidy workspace, an organized travel bag, or a clean charging station, it makes daily charging effortless.

Availability

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series is now available in Russia on AliExpress and will also be available soon on Ozon, Wildberries, and Yandex Market, as well as in offline retail stores including DNS and Technopark.

  • UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series Power Bank 20000mAh 165W
  • UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger
  • UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger
  • UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series USB-C Cable 100W

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760027/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-debuts-the-nexode-retractable-series--your-hassle-free-travel-power-kit-302541847.html

