Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

D4L data4life gGmbH: Data4Life announces the appointment of Dr. Ben Illigens as new CEO by the Hasso Plattner Foundation

POTSDAM, Germany, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data4Life announces that the Hasso Plattner Foundation, as the supporting foundation of the organization, has appointed Dr. Ben Illigens as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Christian Weiss, who has shaped the development phase of Data4Life since 2017 and will continue to advise the organization in a consulting role.

With more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of clinical research, digital transformation, and global health initiatives, Dr. Illigens brings extensive expertise in neurology, oncology, digital health strategies, and data integration. His focus is on leveraging health data to advance precision medicine and public health-fully aligned with Data4Life's mission.

"Digital technologies and artificial intelligence are fundamentally transforming health research and care. They hold enormous promise but also raise important questions of ethics, equity, and bias. My goal is to strengthen Data4Life as a bridge between clinical research, technology, and practice, ensuring that innovations are implemented fairly, responsibly, and sustainably," said Dr. Ben Illigens.

Dr. Rouven Westphal, member of the Executive Board of the Hasso Plattner Foundation, added:

"Christian Weiss has made an important contribution to building Data4Life and establishing the organization within the digital health ecosystem. We are deeply grateful to him. With the appointment of Dr. Ben Illigens, we are ensuring that Data4Life can take the next steps in its development and further expand its international role."

Strategic Focus of Data4Life

Data4Life aims to make health research more efficient, transparent, and inclusive. Its priorities include:

  • Expanding Data2Evidence as an international open-source platform
  • Advancing D4L Collect for the standardized, interoperable collection of wearable data, Clinical Outcome Assessments (COAs), and Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs)
  • Actively contributing to the OHDSI community to promote open standards and tools for global scientific collaboration

Since 2017, Data4Life has been collaborating with leading institutions such as Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the Hasso Plattner Institute in Potsdam to accelerate the translation of research results into clinical practice.

About Data4Life

The D4L data4life gGmbH is a nonprofit health tech organization founded in 2017 and headquartered in Potsdam, Germany. It is funded by the Hasso Plattner Foundation as sole shareholder. Data4Life's mission is to make health data available for research in the fields of public health and precision medicine, with the goal of significantly improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

More information: www.data4life.care

About Hasso Plattner Foundation

The Hasso Plattner Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Potsdam. It was founded in 2015 by Hasso Plattner. The foundation is active in the fields of science and education, social affairs and nature conservation, as well as art and culture. Among other initiatives, it supports the Hasso Plattner Institute as an independent Faculty of Digital Engineering at the University of Potsdam, cultural institutions in Potsdam such as the Museum Barberini and DAS MINSK Kunsthaus, as well as projects on the African continent and international education initiatives.

More information: www.plattnerfoundation.org/en/

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contact:

Daniela Wilberg
media@data4life.care
mobil +49 162 2729163

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data4life-announces-the-appointment-of-dr-ben-illigens-as-new-ceo-by-the-hasso-plattner-foundation-302542050.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.