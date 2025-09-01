HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 29 August, Anton Oilfield Services Group ("Anton" or "the Group" stock code: 3337), a world leading independent oilfield technical services provider, is pleased to announce its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the Reporting Period" or "the Period").During the first half of 2025, the Group achieved operating revenue of approximately RMB2.63 billion (all figures in RMB), representing a year-on-year increase of 20.9%. Net profit reached RMB166 million, up 49.0% year-on-year, while profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB165 million, marking a 55.9% year-on-year growth. Anton's operational efficiency saw significant improvement, with robust operating cash flow performance. Net cash inflow during the period reached RMB370 million, an increase of RMB24.3 million year-on-year. Average days sales outstanding stood at 162 days, a reduction of 22 days compared to the same period last year.Establishing a new business model: "Integrated Service Company " + "Technical Service Provider"During the reporting period, in its mature business areas of oilfield technical services and oilfield management services, Anton continued to strengthen reservoir enhancement capabilities, further highlighting the advantages of its asset-light technical service model. This drove steady development in oilfield technical services, with revenue reaching RMB 1.21 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.9%, accounting for 45.8% of total revenue. Concurrently, oilfield management services maintained steady growth, generating revenue of RMB 1.00 billion during the period, an increase of 11.2%, as the company progressively replicates its successful business model into new global markets. In new business ventures, the company actively expanded in three key directions: oil and gas development, natural gas utilization, and AI-enabled solutions. Oil and gas development operations strengthened exploration and development capabilities while accelerating progress at the Dhufriyah. Natural gas utilization achieved breakthroughs in Southeast Asia through onshore natural gas commercialization projects (OPF) . AI-empowered services have gained initial scale, covering the entire application chain from artificial intelligence to subsurface data management and surface asset integrity, comprehensively enhancing the quality and efficiency of oil and gas development.Through long-term business model upgrades, Anton has preliminarily established a commercial model that integrates technical services with technical operators. The technical service operator model represents an integrated approach deeply merging technical services with operator responsibilities. Unlike traditional oil companies acquiring operating rights through capital investment, Anton secures field operating rights through technical contributions. This model is particularly suited to mature and marginal fields requiring enhanced development efficiency. By tightly integrating technical services with production operations, it achieves efficient development and maximizes asset value, while maintaining light-asset operations, low costs, high efficiency, and strong cyclical resilience.Expanding Global Markets, Unlocking New Market OpportunitiesAnton's ongoing global market expansion has unlocked new market opportunities, becoming a core driver of performance growth. In the first half of 2025, overseas markets generated revenue of RMB 1.68 billion, representing an 11.2% increase from RMB 1.511 billion in the same period last year. Overseas revenue maintained a high proportion of 63.8% of the Group's total income. The Iraq market, as a core market where the Group has deepened its presence, has achieved comprehensive deployment, forming a synergistic business ecosystem of technical services, oilfield management, and oil and gas development. This has further enhanced market influence and driven scaled development; during the period, it contributed revenue of RMB 1.447 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.6%, accounting for 55.0% of the Group's total revenue.In Sarawak, Malaysia, the group successfully secured its first onshore natural gas commercialization project (OPF Project), establishing a crucial foothold for deeper market penetration in Southeast Asia. In the Kuwait market, the company's completion tools successfully passed pre-qualification. Capitalising on Kuwait's first comprehensive opening of its technical services market, the company is preparing bids for various projects to cultivate new growth drivers. Concurrently, Anton will continue to cultivate global markets including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia, steadily expanding its business footprint.The Group recorded robust new orders in the first half of the year, with total new contracts signed amounting to approximately RMB 4.75 billion. Overseas markets contributed RMB 3.12 billion in new orders, accounting for 65.7% of the Group's total new orders. As of 30 June 2025, the Group's order backlog reached approximately RMB 16.35 billion. This substantial order pipeline provides a solid foundation for sustained, high-speed growth in future performance.Deepening Global Management, Accelerating Digital and Intelligent TransformationTo underpin the deepening implementation of its global strategy, the Group has intensified management optimisation efforts. Anton positions Dubai as its global headquarters and operational centre, Egypt as its human resources hub, India as its supply chain procurement centre, mainland China as its technology and raw materials resource centre, and Hong Kong as its financial centre. Leveraging the strengths of each location, these centres collectively support the Group's global expansion. During the first half of the year, the Group inaugurated its new Hong Kong office and established Anton Treasury Company to enhance capital management efficiency and strengthen the integration of China's market with global resources. In accelerating digital and intelligent development, Anton leveraged AI and data-driven approaches to empower management efficiency, achieving full-chain connectivity of core business process data.Outlook:Advancing Long-Term Strategic Goals with a Refined PositioningAnton's long-term vision is to become a leading global green energy technology services company. Currently positioned as an integrated service provider and technical service operator, it delivers efficiency enhancement solutions for oil and gas development. Leveraging China's unique advantages and global footprint, Anton aims for rapid growth to become an industry innovation leader.Driving Long-Term Growth Through Early Indicator ManagementThe company employs data-driven early-stage indicator management to achieve long-term objectives, encompassing six critical steps: expanding market reach through client resource development; identifying market opportunities via demand research; securing high-quality projects through project initiation and feasibility studies; securing orders through project sales; building service capacity for existing orders through rapid project production and construction; and converting existing orders into revenue through operational execution. This early-stage indicator management enhances the predictability of orders and revenue while providing greater assurance of market opportunities and business prospects.Continuously Focusing on Core Markets while Further Expanding Global Markets and its Product PenetrationThe company will maintain its focus on mature markets such as Iraq, deepening potential and seizing core market opportunities to drive scaled growth. Concurrently, it will build long-term reserves for expanding into emerging global markets including Gulf States, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Furthermore, by benchmarking against global industry leaders and adopting innovative business models, the company will comprehensively enter new market tiers. Oilfield technical services centre on reservoir enhancement, integrated field management offers distinctive capabilities, oil and gas development establishes a technical service operator model, while natural gas utilization targets vast, commercially untapped global reserves. AI-enabled solutions and platform collaboration drive comprehensive operational efficiency gains across the oil and gas sector.Enhance Shareholder Returns through Efficient OperationsThe company will pursue rapid, asset-light growth through platform-based, ecosystem-driven and innovative business models. By operating with efficiency, it will continuously enhance profitability and generate healthy cash flow, thereby establishing a solid foundation for shareholder returns. It remains committed to its dividend and share buyback policies, employing multiple measures to consistently create value for shareholders.About Anton Oilfield Services GroupEstablished in 1999 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2007 (Stock Code: HK. 3337), Anton Oilfield Services Group is a globally leading integrated service provider for enhancing oil and gas resource development efficiency, a technical services operator, and an innovation pioneer. Our long-term vision is to become a premier global green energy technology services provider for the new era. Addressing the sustainable development needs of the future oil and gas industry, we deliver personalized, comprehensive, and integrated solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of our oilfield clients, maximizing the value of their assets. 