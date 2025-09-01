Titanbay LTD; Aberdeen: Aberdeen and Titanbay simplify access to private markets

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen today announced a strategic partnership with Titanbay, a European private markets infrastructure provider, to help UK distributors and wealth managers surmount operational and technological complexities which arise when accessing private markets.

Wealth managers will be able to scale at pace across the full investment lifecycle, from fund structuring to onboarding clients to capital flows and reporting. The partnership solves operational delays and lost investment opportunities caused by legacy systems and traditional trading platforms.

This agreement underscores Aberdeen's commitment to pursue scale, new products and growth in new channels in private markets. Aberdeen's Global Private Markets Fund (GPMF) is one of two global multi-asset private market funds available to wealth managers through Titanbay.

The Titanbay platform streamlines the onboarding and reporting processes and allows real-time visibility of fund pipelines. It also manages manual subscriptions, 'Know Your Customer' processes and redemption windows. Titanbay's fund-agnostic approach, supporting both closed end and evergreen structures, complements Aberdeen's platform-agnostic model.

Xavier Meyer, CEO of Aberdeen Investments, said:"The attractiveness of private markets as a hedge against inflation and market volatility is a key theme against a volatile geopolitical backdrop. Yet every private market sub-segment has its own dynamics, which is why diversified strategies such as our Global Private Markets Fund are so relevant, with the added benefit of quarterly redemptions.

"As interest in our Global Private Markets Fund grows, addressing operational constraints has become increasingly important. Titanbay's infrastructure and proactive approach to resolving these challenges will significantly enhance distributors' ability to effectively serve their clients."

James Singleton, Head of UK Sales, Titanbay, said:"UK distributors are beginning to hit significant operational roadblocks just as investor interest in evergreen funds takes off. This partnership with Aberdeen positions us ahead of these challenges, enabling distributors to scale efficiently and provide clients with timely investment solutions."

Contact:

Danielle Wilde

Email: danielle.wilde@titanbay.com

Phone: +447940071515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a2d3ad-02e9-476d-9c39-75ff73229a12