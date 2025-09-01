Anzeige
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 10:34 Uhr
Hangzhou EZVIZ Network, Co, LTD.: EZVIZ joins forces with Plastic Bank, turning the tide on plastic waste through sustainable innovation and community empowerment

EZVIZ x Plastic Bank Collaboration_02

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands, Sept. 01, 2025with the announcement of a new global partnership with Plastic Bank, an international social fintech dedicated to reducing plastic waste and uplifting collectors. Building on the momentum of its World Environment Day commitments in June, EZVIZ carries forward its mission with its "Together for Change, Bottle by Bottle" campaign, connecting long-term environmental ambitions with urgent action to stop plastic pollution.

In 2025, EZVIZ is funding the removal of 20,000 kilograms of plastic waste from the environment - equivalent to 1 million plastic bottles. These efforts have empowered collectors in 29 communities across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, driving tangible progress in the fight against plastic pollution. Through Plastic Bank's innovative circular economy model, local collectors are empowered to turn discarded plastic into valuable resources that strengthen livelihoods, build resilience, and safeguard the environment.

"With EZVIZ, we're proving that every action, no matter how small, can ripple outward to protect the environment and uplift communities," said David Katz, CEO and Founder at Plastic Bank. "Our collective action is enabling a future where the people and the planet prosper together."

EZVIZ embeds eco-conscious values across its product lifecycles with a commitment to design smarter, cleaner, and more responsible products. In 2024, the company achieved a major milestone by preventing 22.3 tons of plastic waste through the widespread use of recycled materials in its robot vacuum portfolio. The battery cameras such as EB3further exemplify this eco-conscious approach, combining solar power to save up to 80% energy with approximately 80% recyclability in its components, and packaged in 100% recyclable materials.

Sustainability extends to every aspect of EZVIZ's packaging. By prioritizing paper-based and recycled materials, the company now eliminates over one million bubble wrap bags per month. Additional measures, such as streamlined packaging formats and replacing printed labels with laser etching, reduced 1.573 tons of paper in 2024 alone, underscoring the brand's focus on practical, high-impact solutions.

"Our approach is holistic: creating products and partnerships that make a real difference," said Sophie Zhang, Global Brand Director at EZVIZ. "We believe in plastic reduction that's people-centered, tech-enabled, and globally scaled."

Contact
Charlene Li
lixiaolan15@ezviz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da692370-ce62-410c-835e-a7b27234531b


