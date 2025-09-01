Japan plans to launch an online platform by September 2025 linking aggregators with feed-in premium (FIP) operators to support grid integration, streamline solar battery installations, and improve planning and forecasting for renewable projects.Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE) said it plans to launch a new online platform connecting aggregators with operators under the country's FIP scheme. The platform is scheduled to go live by the end of September 2025. The agency, which is part of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said the new platform will list ...

