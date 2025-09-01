Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

01 September 2025

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 August 2025, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 181,093,570 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 420,571,630.

The above figure (420,571,630) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

