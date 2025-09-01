Slovak distributor ONSA Plus has joined forces with global inverter manufacturer Solis to expand access to reliable and high-efficiency PV inverters in Slovakia and the rest of EU, addressing rising demand for distributed solar solutions in residential and commercial markets.ONSA Plus, a Slovak renewable energy solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with Solis, one of the world's largest inverter manufacturers, to distribute Solis' product portfolio in Slovakia and the rest of the EU. The collaboration aims to meet growing regional demand for high-quality photovoltaic (PV) components ...

