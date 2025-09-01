vivo Unveils V Series Portrait Master Project, Celebrating A Decade of Innovation in Mobile Imaging

Inaugural collaboration with acclaimed photographer Diane Villadsen showcases the vivo V60's ZEISS-powered portrait excellence under the theme "Snap into Your Vibe"

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo recently announced the launch of the V Series Portrait Master Project, a global initiative that will bring together cutting-edge mobile imaging technology with the artistry of world-class portrait photographers. Announced alongside the new vivo V60, the project debuts with a creative collaboration with American photographer Diane Villadsen.

The V Series Portrait Master Project is a nod to vivo's 30-year journey of user-centered innovation and over a decade of dedication to mobile imaging excellence. As part of this initiative, with each new generation of the V Series, vivo will give a platform to a different portrait photographer to showcase their distinctive style, character, and storytelling power through a V Series lens.

"We believe imaging is where technology meets humanity," said Keshav Chugh, Senior Product Manager for Image Effects at vivo. "With the V Series Portrait Master Project, we want to show what our technology can do in the capable hands of professional photographers and perhaps inspire users to get even more creative in the ways they use their V series products to capture life's most meaningful moments."

Snap into Your Vibe with Photographer Diane Villadsen

Under the "Snap into Your Vibe" concept, this year's Portrait Master Project features acclaimed American photographer Diane Villadsen, popular for her captivating visual stories with vibrant color palettes and geometric compositions. The "Snap into Your Vibe" theme highlights the importance of being present in the moment and capturing genuine emotions, closely aligning with Villadsen's own creative approach.

"In my work, I want to let the moment shape the image," said Villadsen. "When shooting with V60, the ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera was one of my favorite features. Since I'm all about minimizing distraction, sometimes zooming in is the best way to get the right composition, especially shooting on location where there can be lots of clutter in the background."

For this campaign, Villadsen has emphasized spontaneity and authenticity. By relying on the vivo V60, she's been able to move freely, interact naturally with her subjects, and respond to the dynamic energy of each scene, resulting in portraits that feel alive, intimate, and emotionally resonant.

Portrait Power in Your Pocket with vivo V60

The new vivo V60 is designed to empower users to capture professional-quality portraits that preserve the authentic feel of the moment. By prioritizing the full experience with intuitive controls and intelligent processing, V60 allows users to focus on creativity and connection, rather than technical complexity. V60 comes with a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, a powerful lens that brings subjects closer, allowing for photography that boasts intricate detail and emotion. Other features that make professional-level photography accessible include the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, offering both 85 mm and 100 mm focal lengths for expressive, cinematic portraiture at any special occasion, as well as the 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait, which is perfect for capturing dynamic, stage-like moments from a distance.

As the V Series Portrait Master Project evolves, vivo will continue to partner with leading photographers as a way to showcase the advanced capabilities of vivo's imaging technology and highlight the diverse ways in which professional-grade imaging and everyday creativity intersect.

"One of the best things about living with this technology is that the barrier to entry is removed, so anyone can be spontaneously creative with a camera in their pockets all the time," said Villadsen. "Especially a camera that mimics the quality of a professional DSLR."

