Global innovator in mobile lighting Olight is expanding into Europe with Germany as its strategic hub. The flagship product ArkPro series will debut at IFA Berlin 2025, marking a key milestone in Olight's growth.

Olight operates in over 100 countries with localized teams in 13 key markets, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. Its "Global Store, Local Service" model adapts logistics, support, websites, and payment systems to local needs. In Germany, this includes a national warehouse, native-language platforms and payment options like Klarna and bank transfers. These insights directly inform product design, aligning R&D with real user expectations.

Olight's expansion is driven by a product philosophy that focuses on purpose-built designs for everyday use. Whether serving outdoor enthusiasts or professionals, Olight's designs make tasks safer and more efficient. The company's R&D is rooted in five principles: innovation, user-centric design, adaptability, social responsibility, and continuous refinement.

Germany's strategic importance is not only due to its economic power but also its outdoor culture, where reliability is essential.

IFA Berlin 2025 will be Olight's most significant product showcase, signaling that Germany is the epicenter of Olight's European growth.

Olight is also committed to building trust through community-driven marketing and CSR initiatives. It partners with influencers and hosts offline events to engage directly with consumers. Olight also supports Brustkrebs Deutschland e.V., donating funds to raise awareness for breast cancer. These efforts strengthen Olight's connection with local communities.

The ArkPro series will be showcased at IFA Berlin 2025 (Hall 1.2, Booth 193), marking the start of a new chapter in Olight's mission to redefine portable lighting tools.

Olight's presence at IFA builds on its strong debut at IWA OutdoorClassics, underscoring its growing commitment to the German market. With a focus on innovation and user trust, Olight is not just expanding in Europe-it's becoming an essential partner in portable lighting.

Founded in 2007, Olight, a global innovator in the field of portable lighting, offers high-performance flashlights, headlamps, and tactical tools. Focused on innovation and everyday reliability, Olight delivers lighting tools designed for outdoor use, professional demands, and daily performance.

