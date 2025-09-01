Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 11:54 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

TwentyFour Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 August 2025 consisted of the following:

  • 769,036,661 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 August 2025 was therefore 769,036,661.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.


For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900


The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.