David Posnack Jewish Community Center: Young at Heart Home Care Sponsors Arts, Culture, and Education Programs at the David Posnack JCC

DAVIE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is proud to announce Young At Heart Home Care as a new sponsor of its Arts, Culture and Education programs. This sponsorship will help strengthen the JCC's commitment to providing meaningful, enriching experiences for seniors and the community at large.

"Young At Heart Home Care is deeply grateful for the opportunity to support the David Posnack JCC's cultural arts program and senior classes," said Erica Kanjan, Founder at Young At Heart Home Care. "Sponsoring such a respected institution allows us to celebrate seniors, foster meaningful connections and enrich lives through programs that inspire, uplift and strengthen the community we proudly serve. We recognize how important it is for seniors to stay active, engaged and connected, and the value this sponsorship brings to our mission is truly immeasurable."

Young At Heart Home Care is known for its boutique concierge approach to private pay in-home care, offering RN-led care plans and an exclusive CNA workforce trained in dementia, Alzheimer's, stroke recovery, Parkinson's, cancer care, chronic disease management, fall prevention and post-surgical recovery. Their proprietary YAH360Care technology integrates safety, nutrition, cognitive stimulation, emotional well-being and family collaboration, providing hospital-level insight and measurable outcomes in the home.

"We are grateful to Young At Heart Home Care for their sponsorship of our Arts, Culture and Education programs," said Scott Ehrlich, CEO of the David Posnack JCC. "Their support helps us expand opportunities for seniors and our broader community to stay engaged, inspired and connected."

Through this sponsorship, Young At Heart is investing in the cultural vitality of the community and reaffirming its dedication to dignity, independence and quality of life for seniors.

About Young At Heart Home Care

Young At Heart Home Care is a boutique, concierge-level private pay agency serving Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Specializing in highly personalized in-home care, Young At Heart provides RN-led care plans delivered exclusively by Certified Nursing Assistants with advanced training. Its proprietary YAH360Care pillars integrate safety, nutrition, cognitive stimulation, emotional well-being, and family collaboration, offering data-driven, hospital-level insight at home. Dedicated to excellence, privacy, and compassion, Young At Heart elevates independence and preserves dignity while supporting families with the highest standards of professionalism. For more information, visit YAHhomecare.com

About the David Posnack JCC

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center is located in the heart of southwest Broward County. Its mission: Enriching lives by connecting people through cultural, educational, social, recreational and wellness programs in an environment of fun, friendship and unity. The J is open to all and proudly guided by Jewish values. From infant to senior year-round, the "J" is a place that offers endless possibilities for you and your family to grow. It serves all residents of the community, regardless of faith, age or ability.

The DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) rated by Candid and Charity Navigator. For more information, visit dpjcc.org.

