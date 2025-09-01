Featuring Brazilian engineering, Powersafe is investing in its versatile solution and being official distributor of Ecoflow's portable power stations in Brazil.From ESS News As Intersolar South America 2025 demonstrated, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming a must-have, rather than a 'nice-to-have,' addition to solar and wind generation systems. Powersafe exemplified the trend by showcasing a product that integrates solar, large-scale BESS, and applications including fast charging and energy use for commercial and industrial clients. The company used Intersolar to demonstrate ...

