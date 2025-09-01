Anzeige
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Dow Jones News
01.09.2025 12:09 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Total Voting Rights 
01-Sep-2025 / 10:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 September 2025 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
  
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
  
 
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 
 
  
 
As at 31 August 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 189,543,740 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying 
one vote per share. 
 
  
 
As at 31 August 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 189,543,740 and this figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
  
 
  
 
All enquiries:          
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc     0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, 
 
Company Secretary 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
For further information in relation to the Company please visit:  https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  400492 
EQS News ID:  2191364 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191364&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
