Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
As at 31 August 2025, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:
Number of Ordinary shares in issue
40,528,238
Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury
2,247,137
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation
38,281,101
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
01 September 2025
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10