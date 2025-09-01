Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
01.09.2025 12:12 Uhr
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 August 2025, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue

40,528,238

Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury

2,247,137

Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation

38,281,101

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

01 September 2025

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


