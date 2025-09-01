Anzeige
01.09.2025
Vantage Marks Strong Presence at Cripto Latin Fest 2025 in Medellín

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets proudly participated as a sponsor at the eighth edition of Cripto Latin Fest, one of the region's largest gatherings of crypto enthusiasts and industry professionals, held on August 21-22 at the Joaquín Antonio Uribe Botanical Garden Auditoriums in Medellín.

Vantage Marks Strong Presence at Cripto Latin Fest 2025 in Medellín

The event kicked off with an exclusive cocktail opening on August 20, sponsored by Vantage, offering the ideal environment for networking and strengthening connections with industry peers and event participants.

During the two-day festival, Vantage highlighted its commitment to innovation and education in the trading space. Rodrigo Martínez, Head of Business Development, delivered a keynote titled "Smart Crypto Copy Trading Within Everyone's Reach" and joined the panel discussion "Trading in Times of Uncertainty." In addition, Andrés Cardona, Business Developer, led a workshop, "From Volatility to Opportunity: Why a Broker is Your Best Ally for Crypto CFD Trading," where he shared perspectives on how brokers can support clients in navigating market volatility.

Rodrigo Martínez on a panel discussion

With nearly 6,000 attendees, the event served as a powerful platform for Vantage to engage with the wider crypto community and showcase its global presence. Vantage was also recognized with the award for Fastest-Growing Broker in LATAM 2025, highlighting the broker's growth and visibility in the industry.

Vantage was awarded Fastest-Growing Broker in LATAM 2025

"Cripto Latin Fest provided us with an incredible opportunity to engage directly with the crypto community," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "Winning Fastest-Growing Broker in LATAM 2025 is a proud milestone that reflects our focus on delivering innovation, trust, and value to our clients."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: Vantage Global Limited is regulated by the VFSC. Clients are responsible for ensuring that access to Vantage's services is permitted in their jurisdiction before engaging with the platform. This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761752/Vantage_Marks_Strong_Presence_Cripto_Latin_Fest_2025_Medell_n.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761753/Rodrigo_Mart_nez_a_panel_discussion__Trading_Times_Uncertainty.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761754/Vantage_awarded_Fastest_Growing_Broker_LATAM_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-marks-strong-presence-at-cripto-latin-fest-2025-in-medellin-302543012.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
