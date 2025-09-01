Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 12:30 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Lesley Jackson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: BPJMQ25

Nature of transaction

Purchase - Dividend Reinvestment

Date Of Transaction

29 August 2025

Price (s)

81.41 pence

Volume(s)

1,895

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

5 - Total holding following this notification

37,767

Contact

Michael Campbell

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

1 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.