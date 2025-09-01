Anzeige
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
01.09.2025
The Organizing Committee of CIFIT: The 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade will be held in Xiamen, Fujian, on September 8-11

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), themed "Join Hands with China, Invest in the Future," will be held in Xiamen, Fujian, from September 8 to 11.

Xiamen, Fujian Province -- the host city of the CIFIT -- is a modern and international city with both high quality and striking visual appeal

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This year's CIFIT focuses on three major sectors -- "Invest in China," "Chinese Investment," and "International Investment." It will feature an exhibition area of about 120,000 m2 and host over 70 specialized investment activities and more than 100 specialized roadshows.

The "Invest in China" section comprises various events. Nearly 100 executives from the headquarters and regional branches of multinational companies in the fields of energy, chemicals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and intelligent manufacturing, as well as representatives from sovereign wealth funds and international investment institutions, have confirmed their attendance. Additionally, over 100 "hidden champion" enterprises from Europe and Asia will participate.

The "China Investment" section is divided into three areas: China Outbound Investment, Overseas Comprehensive Services, and Silk Road Maritime. These zones will showcase the cooperation achievements and signature projects of Chinese enterprises worldwide. The Ministry of Commerce will organize multiple chambers of commerce to release China's Outbound Investment Activity Index for the first time. This year's CIFIT will also host an economic and trade exchange conference between Chinese provinces and U.S. states.

To date, delegations from more than 110 countries, regions, and international organizations have registered to attend CIFIT, and 51 countries and regions will set up exhibition booths. As the guest of honor, the United Kingdom plans to send a delegation of nearly 200 representatives from governments, businesses, and associations.

As the only major national-level investment exhibition in China, CIFIT is committed to building three platforms: two-way investment promotion, authoritative information release, and investment trend discussion. Since its inception, it has facilitated the signing of more than 30,000 projects, emerging as one of the world's most influential international investment events.

Source: The Organizing Committee of CIFIT



Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558

