Coca-Cola and Star Wars Unite to Celebrate Connection and the Uplifting Power of Fandom with New Campaign

Fans can collect 21 new character designs and unlock an immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experience to share powerful messages of community and connection

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola® and Disney today announced a thrilling new collaboration to unite fans from across the galaxy, "Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy," celebrating the uplifting power of fandom and community. Building on Coca-Cola's 70-year relationship with Disney, this global campaign spotlights the power of Star Wars fandom that unites and drives us to create and celebrate meaningful human connections.

This collaboration brings together the magic of Coca-Cola with the epic storytelling of Disney and Star Wars, celebrating the connections that unite us-across galaxies, generations, and fandoms through limited-edition Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring iconic Star Wars characters, captivating new creative content, and an innovative augmented reality experience that allows fans to share uplifting messages of community and connection in the style of a Star Wars hologram transmission. This multi-faceted campaign will engage Star Wars fans around the world, supported by creative content across TV, digital platforms, and out-of-home activations.

"For generations, Coca-Cola and Disney have shared a commitment to creating moments of joy and human connection," said Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative Strategy & Content at Coca-Cola. "This collaboration is about more than just bringing together two iconic brands-it's about celebrating the power of Star Wars fandom, shared passions, and the strength of community when we lift each other up."

"A cornerstone of Disney's collaboration with Coca-Cola continues to be creating campaigns in honour of fans," said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company. "Star Wars is a powerful cultural force around the world, with millions of fans across generations who carry these stories off the screen and into their lives. This custom campaign is for them and inspired by them."

The collaboration kicks off with new creative content set in a movie theatre, a culturally iconic location for Star Wars and Coca-Cola. From discovering the hum of a lightsaber, to experiencing movie marathons, the cinema has long been a powerful place to capture the Real Magic of Star Wars and Coca-Cola, and it will be front and centre in this campaign.

The 21 limited-edition cans and bottles, available for purchase in select European markets, will showcase iconic Star Wars characters and scenes. By scanning a Coca-Cola can or an advertisement on the street, fans can unlock an incredible AR digital experience and learn about all the collectible cans with beloved characters from the Star Wars universe. Through the experience, fans can record a video of themselves that will be transformed into a Star Wars-style hologram transmission that can be used to share an uplifting message of community empowerment with friends and family.

The campaign will feature a variety of the most beloved Star Wars characters for fans to collect, including:

Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor and Emperor Palpatine

Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor and Emperor Palpatine Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey

There will also be character designs available only at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.: The Mandalorian and Grogu; First Order Stormtrooper; and Chewbacca.

Starting in September, fans can start collecting characters from this exciting new collaboration in select European markets.

The Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy global campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy, and supported by EssenceMediacom and Hogarth, in collaboration with Disney Corporate Alliances, forpeople and Momentum.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide, including alcohol ready-to-drink. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle and fairlife. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $88.9 billion in its Fiscal Year 2023.

