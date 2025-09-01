Renshine Solar says it has achieved a record 27.5% efficiency for a flexible all-perovskite cell and 23.0% on a 20.26?cm² panel.Chinese PV perovskite specialist Renshine Solar has achieved 27.5% power conversion efficiency for a flexible all-perovskite solar cell. The company said the result is a world record for this cell typology. It was reached with support from Nanjing University in China and the University of Victoria in Canada. The team rapidly cooled freshly coated perovskite films under a gas stream while delivering additives through ion-transport channels. The method enabled defect healing ...

