Persolvent: Allen Lee Transforms Handyman Chaos With Launch of Handyman Champion CRM

Made by Handymen, For Handymen - A Handyman-Dedicated CRM That Solves Real Business Problems

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / When Allen Lee, founder of Handyman Journey, launched his handyman business in 2016, his "CRM" (Customer Relationship Management software) was a stack of folders in Google Docs. Estimates were typed in Microsoft Word, invoices scribbled on carbon-copy pads, and customer history was lost under fast-food wrappers in his truck. "It was chaos," Allen admits. "I literally had folders labeled A-Z with client names. Nothing made sense." He proceeded to rotate through the available CRMs on the market but found that while they marketed to all home service businesses, none of them were tailored specifically to the needs of handymen.

Handyman Champion Product Launch Logo

That hard-earned frustration led to creation and launch of Handyman Champion CRM on Labor Day, 2025. Partnering with software experts at Persolvent, Allen and his team built the app he wished he had a decade ago. Prior to the launch, hundreds of handymen business owners with similar experiences flooded the handyman champion website at handymanchampion.com and joined the launch waitlist. Allen remarks, "Their excitement validates what I experienced: nothing was built specifically for us. Now it's an amazing experience and honor to be able to contribute the tool to the handyman industry that I wish I had when I started."

Key Features of Handyman Champion Include:

Branded estimates & invoices with logos, terms, totals, and digital signatures.

Customer history tracking with notes, photos, and stored payment methods.

Built-in payments (QR, card, stored methods) - no third-party processors needed.

Automation tools : job reminders, invoice nudges, review requests, and email/SMS blasts.

Mobile-first workflows so contractors can send estimates, collect signatures, and take payments on-site.

Quote from Allen Lee:

"Even just adding a logo to an invoice changed my business. Customers take you more seriously. They're willing to pay premium rates when your business looks professional. That's why we built Handyman Champion - so handymen don't have to duct-tape four apps together like I did."

Made by Handymen, For Handymen:

Unlike generic CRMs designed for every trade, Handyman Champion is built exclusively for the handyman industry. "We know what it's like to be on a ladder or installing siding while trying to field prospective client inquiries and run the administrative side of the business," Allen says. "We built this with jobsite-reality in mind."

About Handyman Champion:

Handyman Champion CRM is a collaborative effort between Allen Lee, founder of Handyman Journey; Jason Call, founder of Handyman Marketing Pros; and Persolvent, an award-winning payments and software technology company. Handyman Champion CRM is available now with a free 30-day trial at handymanchampion.com.

