Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oslo University Hospital to conduct randomized phase 2 trial of ILB in ALS; Tikomed to supply ILB for both study phases

Oslo University Hospital announces the startup of a multicentre randomized phase 2 trial of ILB® in ALS, commencing early 2026. The study will compare ILB® to Riluzole, the current standard of care, and will include 116 patients over a 12-month study period.

VIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior consultant neurologist Dr Angelina Hatlø Maniaol is coordinating investigator for the study, which will consist of a 6-month double-blind randomized phase where patients will get either Riluzole or ILB, followed by a 6-month open-label extension where patients will get both ILB and Riluzole.

The study is sponsored by Oslo University Hospital, funded by public research grants and is open to Norwegian residents only. Tikomed will supply ILB for both study phases as well as corresponding placebo for the RCT.

The study has received all required regulatory approvals and is expected to start enrolling patients during the first quarter of 2026. Results are expected by the end of 2028.

More information is available on the Oslo University homepage (only in Norwegian):

https://www.oslo-universitetssykehus.no/om-oss/ekspertsykehuset/ny-studie-av-als-medisin-startes-opp-ved-oslo-univeristessykehus-ous/

https://www.oslo-universitetssykehus.no/kliniske-studier/impact-utproving-av-legemiddelet-ilb-ved-als/sjekkliste--detaljer-om-deltakelse

About Tikomed

Tikomed is a privately owned pharmaceutical company based in Viken, Sweden. Tikomed is committed to developing game-changing therapies for neurodegenerative conditions and other degenerative disorders through its drug candidate ILB®, a dextran sulphate which has shown a good safety profile and promising results for the treatment of ALS in small-scale phase 2a proof-of-concept studies. To learn more, visit www.tikomed.com.

About ALS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a severe, debilitating and eventually lethal neurodegenerative condition affecting approximately 250-300,000 people worldwide with approx. 60,000 new cases annually. The average lifespan after diagnosis is less than three years and core symptoms involve declining motor function including inability to swallow and breathe.

For more information, please contact Tikomed's CMO Dr Björn Pilström, bjorn.pilstrom@tikomed.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tikomed/r/oslo-university-hospital-to-conduct-randomized-phase-2-trial-of-ilb--in-als,c4227363

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oslo-university-hospital-to-conduct-randomized-phase-2-trial-of-ilb-in-als-tikomed-to-supply-ilb-for-both-study-phases-302543055.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.