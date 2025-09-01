Tech Mahindra Unveils Global Report on Adaptive Manufacturing: A New Era of Intelligent, Agile, and Sustainable Industry

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced the launch of its latest global research report, 'The New Era of Adaptive Manufacturing'. The report offers exclusive insights into how manufacturers are reimagining their operations to stay competitive in an era defined by disruption, complexity, and constant change.

Based on a survey of 690 senior manufacturing leaders from organizations with over 1,000 employees across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the report highlights how enterprises are prioritizing adaptability, sustainability, and intelligence across the value chain. The report further examines the state of digital manufacturing, AI adoption, workforce skills, and supply chain resilience, revealing critical trends shaping the industry's future.

Manikantan NS, Global Head, Manufacturing Service Line, Tech Mahindra, said, "Manufacturers are navigating a complex environment of rising costs, fragile supply chains, and skills shortages. This research report clearly shows that adaptability, powered by AI, is the foundation of resilience and competitiveness. At Tech Mahindra, we are enabling global enterprises to embrace adaptive manufacturing with ROI-led strategies that integrate technology, talent, and sustainability, helping them build intelligent and future-ready ecosystems."

Key findings from the report:

Adaptive manufacturing is now a global imperative : 99% of manufacturers confirmed they are adapting to changing market conditions, customer expectations, and demand volatility. This reflects that agility and resilience are fundamental to survival and growth.

: 99% of manufacturers confirmed they are adapting to changing market conditions, customer expectations, and demand volatility. This reflects that agility and resilience are fundamental to survival and growth. AI emerges as the intelligence layer of Industry 4.0 : With 72% of firms deploying AI, its role as the 'central nervous system' enables real-time decision-making, automation, and integration of people, machines, and processes, driving smarter, faster, and more connected manufacturing.

: With 72% of firms deploying AI, its role as the 'central nervous system' enables real-time decision-making, automation, and integration of people, machines, and processes, driving smarter, faster, and more connected manufacturing. Generative AI investment accelerates transformation : Nearly two-thirds (62%) of manufacturers have increased spending on generative AI, exploring its role in product design, simulation, and problem-solving. This signals a shift from predictive insight to proactive, creative intelligence that supports adaptability at scale.

: Nearly two-thirds (62%) of manufacturers have increased spending on generative AI, exploring its role in product design, simulation, and problem-solving. This signals a shift from predictive insight to proactive, creative intelligence that supports adaptability at scale. AI bridges the workforce skills gap : 84% of respondents believe AI and automation are critical in addressing workforce shortages, particularly as industries grapple with declining interest in blue-collar roles, aging workforce and talent scarcity. By augmenting human capability, AI enables reskilling, knowledge transfer, and higher-value work.

: 84% of respondents believe AI and automation are critical in addressing workforce shortages, particularly as industries grapple with declining interest in blue-collar roles, aging workforce and talent scarcity. By augmenting human capability, AI enables reskilling, knowledge transfer, and higher-value work. Supply chain fragility underscores the need for resilience : Only 19% of manufacturers report having highly resilient supply chains. However, those allocating more than 15% of IT budgets to AI show significantly higher resilience, proving that advanced technologies are essential for predictive planning and faster response to disruptions.

: Only 19% of manufacturers report having highly resilient supply chains. However, those allocating more than 15% of IT budgets to AI show significantly higher resilience, proving that advanced technologies are essential for predictive planning and faster response to disruptions. Sustainability as a core driver of adaptive manufacturing: 98% of firms are implementing sustainable manufacturing practices, with AI increasingly being used to optimize energy and resource consumption. This shift demonstrates that sustainability is a strategic lever for efficiency, competitiveness, and long-term profitability.

The report reinforces Tech Mahindra's vision of adaptive manufacturing as a blueprint for the industry's next era, where intelligence, agility, and sustainability define value creation. Tech Mahindra is committed to partnering with enterprises to navigate challenges, embed sustainability into their core operations, and harness AI responsibly to drive measurable impact. By combining advanced technologies with human-centric innovation, Tech Mahindra aims to empower global manufacturers to scale with confidence, transform with purpose, and thrive in a dynamic marketplace.

