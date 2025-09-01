London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2025) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) More than 150 energy sector leaders from over 14 countries took part in the Chile Energy Transition Summit on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 August at the Hotel Doubletree by Hilton Santiago Kennedy in Santiago, the energy capital of Chile.

Over the two days, companies such as Mitsubishi Power, ATESS, Aggreko, Tesla, JASolar, JDF Abogados, Siemens, AFRY, Moreno Saez Aviles, Engie, Akuo, Anglo American, WPD Chile, EDF, EDP, as well as industry players such as Invest Chile, IFC, IDB, EIB, ScotiaBank, and the Government of Chile took to the stage and shared some of their visions and future plans.

A major highlight was the announcement that in 2024, clean energy generation surpassed fossil fuels for the first time, reaching nearly 40% of the total - with solar leading at 21% and wind at 13%, as outlined by Luis Felipe Andrés Ramos Barrera, Undersecretary of Energy.

The conference focused on themes such as Electric Integration for Chile and LATAM's energy future; Investment & Financing in Clean Energy; Renewable Energy Expansion and Grid Modernization; Critical Backup and Network Stability; Critical Minerals as a Key Enabler of Energy Transition; Green Hydrogen Green Economy; and Sustainable Power Transmission for E-Mobility.

The first day started with a powerful keynote message from IN-VR's Executive Chairman:

"The opportunity is clear. But resources and plans are not enough. What matters now is execution - connecting capital with opportunity, aligning regulation with technology, and moving from potential to performance. That's why we are here today." - Stelios Papagrigoriou, Executive Chairman, IN-VR.

Marcelo Villagrán, Chairman of the Conference and Partner Director at Mankuk Consulting & Services, highlighted Chile's global role in the energy transition: "Chile not only possesses some of the best solar and geological resources in the world, but also an innovation ecosystem and public policies that position it as a key player in the global energy transition."

The summit officially kicked off with Alejandra Silva, Investment Promotion Manager at InvestChile, presenting Chile's long-term energy electrification plan: "Published just a month ago by the Ministry of Energy, it projects the addition of 10GW of solar and wind capacity and 5GW of storage by 2030 - reaching over 100GW in renewables and 25GW in storage by 2060. This path opens extraordinary opportunities for those who want to be part of the fastest-growing clean energy market in the world."

The first day ended with a networking session where JA Solar hosted an exclusive Networking Drinks Reception in the vibrant city of Santiago.

Here are some other highlights from the Chile Energy Transition Summit 2025:

Fernanda Riveros (Head of Legal Division at the Ministry of Energy of Chile) addressed new regulations and ongoing modifications in the sector, highlighting advances in processes and the publication of three key frameworks: labelling, safety and installation, and gas network services.

Claudia Valdés Florenzano (Principal Investment Officer Infrastructure & Energy Division at IDB - Inter American Development Bank) emphasized that geographic conditions and regulatory frameworks shape initiatives. Clear rules, incentives, and visibility are crucial, alongside close collaboration with governments.

The panel discussion "Mapping the Future - Mining's strategic role in supporting Chile's energy infrastructure and supply needs" was one of the highlights of the second day of the conference. The discussion explored how mining can secure reliable and affordable energy for its operations, close critical gaps in transmission and water supply, and align high consumption with Chile's decarbonization goals. A key point was raised by Ignacio Mehech Castellón, who stressed the need for public-private collaboration and shared energy infrastructure as the backbone for sustainable growth.

The Chile Energy Transition Summit will return to Santiago in 2026 for the third edition of the event.

